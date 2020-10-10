‘This Is Us’ season 5 premieres on Amazon Prime Video this month in the UK

‘This Is Us‘ will return to Amazon Prime Video in the UK for its fifth season on 28th October 2020 it has been confirmed.

Rather than UK fans having to wait for the entire season to arrive on the streaming platform, the fifth season will be shown weekly. The first two episodes will be released on 28th October and then one episode weekly after that.

‘This Is Us’ chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 39-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfilment in the present day.

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

The fourth season saw Randall and Kevin’s relationship drift apart as they battled over how best to care for their ailing mother Rebecca.