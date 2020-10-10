Connect with us

The Human Voice

Film

Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Human Voice’ to open in UK cinemas in November

Tilda Swinton leads the cast of the new film.

Published

Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar’s new short film ‘The Human Voice’ will be launched in UK cinemas on 7th November 2020 at a special event screening.

The film will be followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with Almodóvar and star Tilda Swinton hosted by film critic Mark Kermode. The event will have repeat screenings nationwide from 8th November.

‘The Human Voice’ was shot over nine days in Madrid in July and recently premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival. It is Almodóvar’s first work in the English language.

Madness and melancholy intersect to thrilling effect as Almodóvar reimagines Jean Cocteau’s short play The Human Voice for an era in which isolation has become a way of life. Laws of desire become the rules of the game as Tilda Swinton’s unnamed woman paces and panics in a glorious Technicolor apartment where décor offers a window into her state of mind.  A short, sharp shot of distilled Almodóvar: passion, emotion, heartbreak, wit, and melodrama exquisitely bound up in a tale for our times.

Writer/Director Almodóvar is one of Spain’s most celebrated filmmakers with numerous accolades to his name including an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, numerous Goyas and over 100 further wins and nominations.

