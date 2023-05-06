‘Strange Way of Life’: watch the trailer for Almodóvar’s short film

The trailer has been released for acclaimed director Pedro Almodóvar’s new short film ‘Strange Way of Life’.

The short Western stars Ethan Hawke (‘The Purge’) and Pedro Pascal (‘The Last of Us’), and the trailer also confirms that the cast includes Manu Rios (‘Elite’). You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

Credit: El Deseo / Pathé

‘Strange Way of Life’ is Almodóvar’s second work in the English language, following ‘The Human Voice’ starring Tilda Swinton. The film will receive its World Premiere out of competition at Cannes Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release in the UK later this year.

The synopsis for the film is:

A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….

I must say no more so as not to give away all the surprises of the script.

The strange way of life referred in the title alludes to the famous fado by Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics suggest that there is no stranger existence than the one that is lived by turning your back on your own desires.

We’ll bring you more details and the release date for ‘Strange Way of Life’ once they are announced.