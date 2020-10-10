Connect with us

Disney & Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to launch Christmas Day on Disney+

The new film is skipping cinemas and heading straight to the streaming platform.

Published

‘Soul’, the all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, will premiere on Disney+ on 25th December 2020.

The film was originally meant to open in cinemas, and it will still do so in territories where Disney+ isn’t currently available.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving ‘Soul’ with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.” 

‘Soul’ comes from filmmaker Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director behind ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Up’, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of ‘One Night in Miami.’

It stars the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (‘The Social Network’).

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” said Docter, director of “Soul” and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios. “ ‘Soul’ investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

Previously scheduled for theatrical release on 20th November 2020, ‘Soul’ was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with multiple upcoming festivals including the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival this Sunday.

