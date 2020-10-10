Jonathan Antoine to release Christmas album ‘ChristmasLand’ in December

Jonathan Antoine will release his first Christmas album titled ‘ChristmasLand’ on 4th December 2020.

The album was produced by Grammy award-winning Gregg Field remotely from LA and features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, New Zealand’s Choristers of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Choir.

‘ChristmasLand’ comprises of traditional cherished carols including ‘O Holy Night’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Silent Night’, and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’. It also features more contemporary classics including ‘White Christmas’, ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, and ‘Winter Wonderland’, highlighting the tenor’s versatile range and tone.

Additionally, Anotine recorded his own rendition of ‘These Are Special Times’. The song was originally recorded by Celine Dion and it was rewritten by legendary American songwriter Diane Warren for Antoine including a new Italian lyric by Marco Marinangeli.

Jonathan says “I have had the luck to spend the last 25 Christmases with my family, surrounded by people who love me. It has been a constant throughout my life, and I feel equally as excitable about it now as I did 20 years ago. I hope that you can feel not simply that excitement in the waveforms of this audio, but also the fears, the love, passion and uncertainty that make up our human experience. Christmas doesn’t just mean Christmas, it also means every other day of the year. Please remember this as we move forward, and treat every day as though it were Christmas – perhaps we can all meet in ‘ChristmasLand’.”

‘ChristmasLand’ follows Antoine’s first album in 4 years, ‘Going The Distance’, which was released earlier this year, going on to become a #1 best seller in the UK Classical Chart.

The track listing for ‘ChristmasLand’ is: