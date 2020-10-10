Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Petric

EF Country

Canadian Country trio Petric release new single ‘All Who Wander’

The single is available to download and stream now.

Published

Canadian Country trio Petric have released their new single ‘All Who Wander’.

The song is taken from their upcoming album ‘Flashbacks’, which will be released on 13th January 2020. ‘All Who Wander’ is a reminder of the beauty that life has to offer and it’s available to stream and download now.

Talking on the track and its lyrics the band says: “We’ve been sitting on ‘All Who Wander’ for 5 years. It’s got such a beautiful and inspiring message, which is why we’ve always kept coming back to it. We knew now was the time to share this message with the world. Our hope is for anyone who hears our song can remember to have a little faith, and that better days are ahead.”

The band’s upcoming album was produced by Chris Baseford (Meghan Patrick, Avril Lavigne, Nickelback). It will feature eight tracks.

Petric says, “Writing and recording ‘Flashbacks’ took us from New York to LA, and all over Canada. By the time this album will be released, it will have been over 2 years in the making. This has been a journey, full of creation and discovery.”

‘Flashbacks’ will include the releases ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘Something To Do With You’ and ‘Single Problem’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Top Gear 29/1 Top Gear 29/1

TV

‘Top Gear’ Series 29 Episode 1 Recap

Featuring toilet troubles, Freddie crashing and fermented fish.

5 days ago
Saint Maud Saint Maud

Competitions

Win a ‘Saint Maud’ goodie Bag

Get your hands on some merch for the new horror.

6 days ago
Anti-Worlds bundle Anti-Worlds bundle

Competitions

Win an Anti-Worlds bundle featuring Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows, Best Before Death and Krabi 2562

Get your hands on the latest releases.

6 days ago
The Singapore Grip episode 4 The Singapore Grip episode 4

TV

‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 4 preview

‘The Singapore Grip‘ reaches its fourth episode tonight on ITV. In episode 3 Singapore’s residents were given a stark awakening to the realities of...

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you