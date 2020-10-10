Canadian Country trio Petric release new single ‘All Who Wander’

Canadian Country trio Petric have released their new single ‘All Who Wander’.

The song is taken from their upcoming album ‘Flashbacks’, which will be released on 13th January 2020. ‘All Who Wander’ is a reminder of the beauty that life has to offer and it’s available to stream and download now.

Talking on the track and its lyrics the band says: “We’ve been sitting on ‘All Who Wander’ for 5 years. It’s got such a beautiful and inspiring message, which is why we’ve always kept coming back to it. We knew now was the time to share this message with the world. Our hope is for anyone who hears our song can remember to have a little faith, and that better days are ahead.”

The band’s upcoming album was produced by Chris Baseford (Meghan Patrick, Avril Lavigne, Nickelback). It will feature eight tracks.

Petric says, “Writing and recording ‘Flashbacks’ took us from New York to LA, and all over Canada. By the time this album will be released, it will have been over 2 years in the making. This has been a journey, full of creation and discovery.”

‘Flashbacks’ will include the releases ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘Something To Do With You’ and ‘Single Problem’.