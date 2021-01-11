Destination Country premiere: watch the music video for PETRIC’s ‘Kids’

Canadian Country trio PETRIC are premiering the music video for their new single ‘Kids’ across the Destination Country network today.

‘Kids’ is taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘Flashbacks’, which will be released on Wednesday 13th January 2021.

Talking about the video the band says:

“The video for ‘Kids’ brings up a whole bunch of mixed emotions. It brings back some of our best memories as a band and reminds us why we do what we do. Our fans drive us and inspire us more than anything. This video is definitely a tribute to our fans, and the moments we’ve shared with them. We miss our fans and these moments so much. Every time we watch this video, we become more ambitious to get back on that stage, right where we left off. One thing is for sure, next time we get to perform, it’s going to be the best show of our lives.”

The upcoming album will also include previous singles including; power ballad ‘If I Was Your Man’, the inspiring ‘All Who Wander’, ‘Deja Vu’, earlier single ‘Something To Do With You’ and radio hit ‘Single Problem’.

Forming in 2015, PETRIC was discovered by JUNO Award winner Dallas Smith while showcasing at Country Music Week. Since then, Manitoba brothers Jason and Tom Petric and longtime friend Jordan Day have racked up over twelve million streams, 315K+ views on YouTube, three Top 20 singles on Canadian Country radio, and eight Manitoba Country Music Awards.