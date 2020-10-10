Connect with us

Josh Turner

EF Country

Josh Turner goes retro for ‘I Can Tell By The Way You Dance’ music video

Watch the fun video for the song here.

Published

Josh Turner travels back in time with the music video for his version of Vern Gosdin’s classic track ‘I Can Tell By The Way You Dance’.

The throwback music video embraces the heyday of classic country music TV dance program ‘Club Dance’.

Talking about the song, Turner says: “I always felt that song was ahead of its time and never got the attention it deserved. I did it in my sets when I first started out, and I’ve always wanted to give it a modern spin. I’m so thankful I got to meet Vern a couple of times, and I hope I did him proud on this one.”

The new video, which was filmed at The Nashville Palace, finds Turner and his band, dressed in 90s era country style, performing the song in front of a crowd of enthusiastic dancers. Thanks to technology and old episodes of ‘Club Dance’ classic images of the dancers (performing popular country dances of the time) were inserted into the video. 

‘Club Dance’, which was filmed in Knoxville, TN and aired on The Nashville Network from April 1991 to February 1999, captured the exuberance of country music’s danceable hits during that decade.

‘I Can Tell By The Way You Dance’ is taken from Turner’s latest album ‘Country State Of Mind‘, which is out now on MCA Nashville.

