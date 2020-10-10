Connect with us

Amy Macdonald announces ticketed live stream for November

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Amy Macdonald
Credit: Infectious / BMG

Amy Macdonald has announced that she will launch her new album ‘The Human Demands’ with a ticketed live stream event, ‘An Evening With Amy Macdonald’.

The show will take place at 7pm UK time on 1st November and it will see Amy and a stripped-back acoustic band performing a selection of songs from the new album, as well as fan favourites. It will be streamed live from The Mildmay Club in Stoke Newington, London.

Amy will also be interviewed by a guest presenter and will answer questions that fans can submit in advance.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available now.  Ticket holders will be able to view the event live, and for 48 hours after the event via a secure VOD link. 

All profits from the event will benefit the #WeMakeEvents campaign. #WeMakeEvents is an international movement to highlight that the live events sector urgently needs support from local governments to survive the Covid-19 crisis. The campaign also champions all the people in the events industry, creating awareness and understanding of their threats and issues. As part of this, #WeMakeEvents raises money to give immediate support to individuals, families and industry charities.

The video stream will be produced and directed by Spiritland Productions, who have filmed artists such as Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Adele, Ball & Boe, Robbie Williams and Katherine Jenkins.

“People just don’t understand how much work it takes to put on one live show. My road crew is relatively modest and even then we have 20+ people grafting every day to make sure the shows go ahead, these guys leave no stone unturned and are regularly some of the hardest working people I have ever met. They don’t want handouts, they just want to work! We’re in a position where none of us can work right now and unfortunately without help and support the events industry will be completely decimated. It’s all good supporting music and theatre venues but without the people behind the events then these venues will be empty. Road crew are the lifeblood of our music industry. Time to give them the credit they deserve” says Amy.

Amy will release ‘The Human Demands’ on 30th October 2020.

