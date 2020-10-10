Olly Murs announces outdoor 2021 UK tour

Olly Murs has announced a 25-date outdoor UK tour for 2021, which kicks off in June.

Fans can expect to hear Murs performing his biggest hits from across his six studio albums, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.

While live music has been at a standstill all year thanks to the pandemic, Murs has been busy. He was captain for England at this year’s Soccer Aid and he’s about to try and defend his crown as the winning judge on the latest series of ‘The Voice’.

Murs has also been working on new music, which will be released in 2021.

Next year’s tour will kick off on 5th June in Swansea and it includes two dates at London Royal Chelsea on 10th and 11th of June. The full dates are:

June 2021

Sat 5th Swansea, Depot in the Park, Singleton Park

Mon 7th Belfast, Live at Botanic Gardens

Tues 8th Cork, Live at the Marquee

Thu 10th London, Royal Hospital Chelsea

Fri 11th London, Royal Hospital Chelsea

Sat 26th Telford, Qeii Arena

July

Fri 2nd Cornwall, Live in the Wyldes

Sat 3rd Kent, the Hop Farm

Thu 8th Exeter, Powderham Castle

Sat 10th Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Sun 11th Leeds, Harewood House

Tue 13th New Milton, Chewton Glen

Wed 14th Norwich, Blickling Estate

Thu 15th Bath, Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 17th Haydock, Haydock Park Racecourse

Tue 20th Warwick, Warwick Castle

Wed 21st Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

Fri 23rd Carlisle, Bitts Park

Sun 25th Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

Thu 29th Bedford, Bedford Park

Fri 30th Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse

August

Fri 13th Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

Sat 14th Newbury, Newbury Racecourse

Sat 28th Darlington, the Darlington Arena

Sun 29th Colchester, Colchester Castle Park

Tickets are available now at ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/Rx7aR