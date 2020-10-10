Olly Murs announces outdoor 2021 UK tour

Olly Murs has announced a 25-date outdoor UK tour for 2021, which kicks off in June.
Fans can expect to hear Murs performing his biggest hits from across his six studio albums, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.
While live music has been at a standstill all year thanks to the pandemic, Murs has been busy. He was captain for England at this year’s Soccer Aid and he’s about to try and defend his crown as the winning judge on the latest series of ‘The Voice’.
Murs has also been working on new music, which will be released in 2021.
Next year’s tour will kick off on 5th June in Swansea and it includes two dates at London Royal Chelsea on 10th and 11th of June. The full dates are:
June 2021
Sat 5th Swansea, Depot in the Park, Singleton Park
Mon 7th Belfast, Live at Botanic Gardens
Tues 8th Cork, Live at the Marquee
Thu 10th London, Royal Hospital Chelsea
Fri 11th London, Royal Hospital Chelsea
Sat 26th Telford, Qeii Arena
July
Fri 2nd Cornwall, Live in the Wyldes
Sat 3rd Kent, the Hop Farm
Thu 8th Exeter, Powderham Castle
Sat 10th Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Sun 11th Leeds, Harewood House
Tue 13th New Milton, Chewton Glen
Wed 14th Norwich, Blickling Estate
Thu 15th Bath, Bath Royal Crescent
Sat 17th Haydock, Haydock Park Racecourse
Tue 20th Warwick, Warwick Castle
Wed 21st Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
Fri 23rd Carlisle, Bitts Park
Sun 25th Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle
Thu 29th Bedford, Bedford Park
Fri 30th Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse
August
Fri 13th Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World
Sat 14th Newbury, Newbury Racecourse
Sat 28th Darlington, the Darlington Arena
Sun 29th Colchester, Colchester Castle Park
Tickets are available now at ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/Rx7aR