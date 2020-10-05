Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pearl Jam

Music

Pearl Jam announced as first headliner for BST Hyde Park 2021

The iconic band will headline one of the night’s of the summer festival.

Published

Iconic US rock band Pearl Jam is the first headliner announced for London’s BST Hyde Park Festival for 2021.

The band will play two nights – 9th and 10th July – becoming the first artist to do so at the event.

Pearl Jam were due to headline this year’s event alongside Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Little Mix, Duran Duran and Kendrick Lamar. The festival had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Fans who bought tickets to Pearl Jam’s cancelled sold out BST Hyde Park show in 2020 are guaranteed tickets if they rebook and will gain priority access to see both shows with a ‘Two Day’ ticket. The festival has also unveiled a new payment plan so fans can pay for their ticket over several months.

Pearl Jam will celebrate 30 years together and are joined on the first night by alt rock legends Pixies and on the second by UK stars Idles, whose album ‘Ultra Mono’ scored them their first UK Number 1 on Friday.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We couldn’t be happier to be back and we can’t wait to bring everyone together with BST Hyde Park 2021, for what could be the most memorable British Summer Time ever… Pearl Jam jumped at the chance to celebrate after having to cancel their show this year and we are honoured that they agreed to play two consecutive nights, a first for BST. As their fans know, they are the perfect artists for such an unprecedented double bill.” 

Formed in Seattle in 1990, Pearl Jam were one of the pioneers of the alternative rock movement and grunge.  They have sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tickets go on general sale from from 10am on Saturday 10th October at https://www.bst-hydepark.com.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

AVICII Invector Encore Edition AVICII Invector Encore Edition

Games & Tech

‘AVICII Invector Encore Edition’ review

Celebrate the life and music of AVICII.

7 days ago
Marvel's Avengers Marvel's Avengers

Games & Tech

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ review

We give our verdict on the super hero game.

6 days ago
Port Royale 4 Port Royale 4

Games & Tech

9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Port Royale 4

A few tips to help out as you venture onto the high seas.

4 days ago
Rumer Rumer

EF Country

Rumer announces live stream for October

Find out how to get your hands on tickets.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you