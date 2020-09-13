Amy Macdonald announces 2021 European headline tour

Amy Macdonald has announced a headline European tour for 2021.

The singer-songwriter, who recently released new single ‘The Hudson’ will embark on her first tour since 2019, which will culminate with a London show at The Roundhouse.

In addition to the headline dates, Macdonald is also confirmed to play the main stage at TRNSMT in Glasgow on a bill headlined by Lewis Capaldi.

The full list of tour dates are:

April

22nd – Belgium, Brussels, AB

23rd – Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall

26th – Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

27th – Luxembourg, Rockhal

29th – Germany, Munich, Zenith

30th – Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle



May

2nd – Germany, Oberhausen, König Pilsener ARENA

3rd – The Netherlands, Tilburg, 013

4th – Germany, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

6th – UK, London, Roundhouse



July

11th – Glasgow, TRSNMT

Macdonald will release her fifth album ‘The Human Demands’, on 30th October 2020.