Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Rob Mayes unleashes new track ‘Length of a Song’

The latest track is available to stream and download now.

Published

Rob Mayes
Credit: Rob Mayes

Singer-songwriter Rob Mayes continues his impressive 2020 release spree today by dropping new song ‘Length Of A Song’.

Written by Rob Mayes and Heath Owen (son of Alabama’s Randy Owen), the song is produced by long-time collaborator Smith Curry and mastered by Grammy-nominated Andrew Mendelson. With its driving beat and catchy melody, ‘Length Of A Song’ is the perfect way to say goodbye to the summer and hello to the autumn.

Commenting on the track Mayes shares, ‘‘Length Of A Song’ is an homage to the SONG itself and the power a simple 3-minute song can have on our feelings and its profound affect on our decisions. A SONG is a powerful thing.”

‘Length Of A Song’ follows the release of ‘The Way That It Was’. The latter song arrived earlier this month and it’s the third part of ‘Songs From The Sofa: A Quarantine Project’ – the fourth and final part will arrive in October.

In recent months Mayes has garnered strong support from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. On Spotify Mayes is fast approaching 200k monthly listeners and his song ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’ will pass the 500k stream mark in the coming days.

As an actor Mayes is best known for the film ‘John Dies At The End’, and ABC’s hit series ‘Mistresses’ and ‘The Client List’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Madonna’s ‘Music’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 20 Years On

It's 20 years since Madonna released her multi platinum Music album.

6 days ago
For King & Country For King & Country

Music

For King & Country to release Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ in October

The chart-topping duo are getting into the festive spirit.

6 days ago
At Your Peril At Your Peril

Arts

‘At Your Peril’ podcast to release ‘The Tenth Episode’ next week

The anthology podcast series has a new episode on 30th September.

6 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 51: Keith Urban divides fans with new album ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Pip and Laura look at the debate around the Country music icon.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you