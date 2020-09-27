Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jerry Castle

EF Country

Listen: Jerry Castle releases new single ‘Stars Align’

Take a listen to the singer-songwriter’s newest release.

Published

Jerry Castle has release new single ‘Stars Align’, the latest track to be unveiled from his upcoming album ‘Midnight Testaments’.

‘Stars Align’ is an old school country vibe with some modern day observations. It explores an idea that Jerry first delved into on his previous single ‘Make Do’.

Whereas that song celebrated the freedom of doing your best when fate deals you a bad hand, ‘Stars Align’ is about embracing the fact that life is a tumultuous rollercoaster of ups, downs and everything in-between. So what can you do aside from strap in for the ride?

“I wrote all of the lyrics to this song before I ever picked up a guitar and put music to it,” says Jerry. “The song is about the fact that sometimes you can do everything right and things still don’t work out the way you want. Nonetheless, the ride of life is a beautiful one. It takes the downs to make the ups feel good and it takes the ugly to make you recognise the beautiful.”

‘Midnight Testaments’, released on 16th October, was recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville. The songs were all written in a tumultuous time in Jerry’s life, during which he fell in love, got married, mourned the death of close friends and reflected on his life’s journey.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Madonna’s ‘Music’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 20 Years On

It's 20 years since Madonna released her multi platinum Music album.

6 days ago
For King & Country For King & Country

Music

For King & Country to release Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ in October

The chart-topping duo are getting into the festive spirit.

6 days ago
At Your Peril At Your Peril

Arts

‘At Your Peril’ podcast to release ‘The Tenth Episode’ next week

The anthology podcast series has a new episode on 30th September.

6 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 51: Keith Urban divides fans with new album ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Pip and Laura look at the debate around the Country music icon.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you