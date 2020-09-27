Connect with us

The Cadillac Three

EF Country

The Cadillac Three release ‘Hard Out Here For A Country Boy (+ FUZZ)’

Take a listen to the new version of the song.

Published

The Cadillac Three has unleashed a new version of their track ‘Hard Out Here For A Country Boy’ with extra ‘FUZZ’.

The original version of the song appeared on their fourth album ‘Country Fuzz’ and featured Travis Tritt and Chris Janson. The new version is especially for the band’s UK fans and sees lead singer Jaren Johnston taking on all of the vocals.

In March, The Cadillac Three were due to perform on the Main Stage at C2C: Country to Country but the event had to be postponed at the last minute due to the pandemic.

 Over their career to date, The Cadillac Three has toured the US and Europe both on their own and with country A-listers Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, plus iconic rockers such as Metallica and Slayer.

The band have picked up numerous awards including Best New Band at the 2014 UK Classic Rock Roll of Honour Awards and received a 2019 CMA International Award nomination for International Artist Achievement. Both collectively and individually, they have been nominated for GRAMMY and ACM Awards. 

As the pandemic has touring on pause, The Cadillac Three have created ‘Country Fuzz Presents’ as a way for musicians and their hometown venue The Basement to keep the music going as a virtual concert across the globe, while also supporting the local community through Second Harvest Food Bank. Purchase tickets now via CountryFuzzPresents.com
 
The band will be announcing more exciting news for fans worldwide later this year.
 
The Cadillac Three is singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason, and lap-steel player Kelby Ray.
 
 

