Rascal Flatts to release ‘The Greatest Hits’ in October

Rascal Flatts will release ‘Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts The Greatest Hits’ to celebrate their 20th anniversary on 2nd October 2020 via Big Machine Records and Disney Music Group/Lyric Street Records.

The 20-song collection features the trio’s biggest and most sentimental smash-hits throughout the years offers fans a chance to look back on the group’s journey to today.

It includes 13 of the trio’s 17 No. 1 singles and undeniable fan favourites from ‘These Days’ to ‘Fast Cars And Freedom’ as well as ‘Bless The Broken Road,’ ‘My Wish’ and many more.

Rascal Flatts recently surprised fans with the release of their now Top 30 single ‘How They Remember You.’ The track is taken from their ‘How They Remember You EP’ that includes six unreleased tracks, as well as their recently-released heartfelt rendition of Kenny Rogers’ ‘Through The Years.’

‘When we were putting together the tracklisting for this it was an emotional but nostalgic feeling getting a chance to look back during this anniversary year,’ shared Gary Levox. ‘We hope that our fans feel the same way when they listen to it. This release and this year as a band is all a huge thank you and celebration for them.’

The track list for ‘Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts The Greatest Hits’ is:



1. I’m Movin’ On

2. These Days

3. Bless The Broken Road

4. Fast Cars And Freedom

5. What Hurts The Most

6. Life Is A Highway

7. My Wish

8. Stand

9. Take Me There

10. Here Comes Goodbye

11. Why Wait

12. I Won’t Let Go

13. Easy (featuring Natasha Bedingfield)

14. Banjo

15. Come Wake Me Up

16. Changed

17. Rewind

18. Riot

19. I Like The Sound Of That

20. “Yours If You Want It”