Runaway June to release ‘When I Think About Christmas’ EP in October

Runaway June will release new EP ‘When I Think About Christmas’ on 16th October 2020.

The five-track EP will feature the trio’s versions of three Christmas classics along with two Christmas originals. This will be the first multi-track project from the band since the departure of original member Hannah Mulholland who was replaced in May by Natalie Stovall.

“Our new Christmas EP, When I Think About Christmas has all of these beautiful mountain Appalachian sounds,” says Naomi, Jennifer, and Natalie. “So we put our own little spin on Christmas music and we’ve got some fiddle so why not!”

The two original tracks on the EP are ‘Christmas On The Radio’, written by Sam Hollander and Martin Johnson, and ‘When I Think About Christmas’ written by group member Jennifer Wayne with Josh Matheny and Tiffany Goss.

Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera, Black Eyed Peas, Gwen Stefani, Pussycat Dolls, and more) produced four of the five tracks and co-produced ‘Christmas On The Radio’ with Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock.

The track listing for the ‘When I Think About Christmas’ EP is:



1. Christmas On The Radio (Runaway June Original – Sam Hollander, Martin Johnson)

2. Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson, Mitchell Parish)

3. O Holy Night (Traditional Holiday Song)

4. When I Think About Christmas (Runaway June Original – Jennifer Wayne, Josh Matheny, Tiffany Goss)

5. Let It Snow – (Julie Styn, Sammy Cahn)