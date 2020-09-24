Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Runaway June to release ‘When I Think About Christmas’ EP in October

The trio has a five-track festive project on the way.

Published

Runaway June
Credit: Ford Fairchild

Runaway June will release new EP ‘When I Think About Christmas’ on 16th October 2020.

The five-track EP will feature the trio’s versions of three Christmas classics along with two Christmas originals. This will be the first multi-track project from the band since the departure of original member Hannah Mulholland who was replaced in May by Natalie Stovall.

“Our new Christmas EP, When I Think About Christmas has all of these beautiful mountain Appalachian sounds,” says Naomi, Jennifer, and Natalie. “So we put our own little spin on Christmas music and we’ve got some fiddle so why not!”

The two original tracks on the EP are ‘Christmas On The Radio’, written by Sam Hollander and Martin Johnson, and ‘When I Think About Christmas’ written by group member Jennifer Wayne with Josh Matheny and Tiffany Goss.

Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera, Black Eyed Peas, Gwen Stefani, Pussycat Dolls, and more) produced four of the five tracks and co-produced ‘Christmas On The Radio’ with Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock.

The track listing for the ‘When I Think About Christmas’ EP is:

1.    Christmas On The Radio (Runaway June Original – Sam Hollander, Martin Johnson)
2.    Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson, Mitchell Parish)
3.    O Holy Night (Traditional Holiday Song)
4.    When I Think About Christmas (Runaway June Original – Jennifer Wayne, Josh Matheny, Tiffany Goss)
5.    Let It Snow – (Julie Styn, Sammy Cahn)

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

EF Country

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

The Country legend's best-known songs are getting a makeover.

5 days ago
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Games & Tech

‘Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’ announced for Nintendo Switch

A story-driven RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter.

6 days ago
Football Manager 2020 / Epic Football Manager 2020 / Epic

Games & Tech

‘Football Manager 2020’ debuts on Epic Games Store and is free for one week

Sega have announced that Football Manager 2020 is available right now on the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the news they have partnered with...

6 days ago
Rocket League - Free-to-play Rocket League - Free-to-play

Games & Tech

‘Rocket League’ Season 1 kicks off with free-to-play

Bringing tons of new content.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you