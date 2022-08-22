Connect with us

Gary LeVox releases new, big party song ‘Get Down Like That’

Uptempo new song full of swagger & smiles.

Published

Gary LeVox
Credit: Big Machine Records

One of Country music’s biggest voices is back in action as Rascal Flatts front man Gary LeVox kicks into high gear for new song “Get Down Like That” (Big Machine Records).

‘Get Down Like That’ was written by Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, HARDY and Jesse Frasure, and once again it finds LeVox looking to lift Country fans’ spirits in the eternal quest for a good time. A rapid-fire blast of gravel-road pop, ‘Get Down Like That’ finds the vocalist letting loose for a rollicking how-to tutorial on living it up Country style. With his iconic vocal full of swagger, it’s an uptempo toast to small-town thrills and the untamed freedom of a Friday night, all with a hard-hitting beat and some down-home dobro hooks.

“I’ve loved this song from the first time I heard it and I hope y’all love it too,” said LeVox. “If you ain’t from a town like that, don’t worry we’re gonna show you how to get down like that. Turn it up loud!”

