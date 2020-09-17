Oculus Quest 2 Pricing Revealed

The Oculus Quest 2 headset was officially revealed at yesterday’s Facebook Connect VR event. The event revealed the technical specs of the two different headset options plus pricing information.

The Oculus Quest 2 will come as either a 64GB or 256GB version with prices being £299 and £399 respectively. Both headsets will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 CPU and 6GB RAM and feature redesigned controllers and longer battery life than its predecessor. It’s also backwards-compatible with the Oculus Quest and can run Rift Platform games through the Oculus link.

As the Quest 2 is powered by Facebook you will be required to have a Facebook account in order to set up your device. Whilst this will make it much easier to interact with other friends on Facebook I’m sure there will be concerns over the tech giant having access to even more data about us.

The Quest 2 will be compatible with Rift titles but you’ll need to shell out an extra £89 for the Oculus Link cable. Once set up your headset will be able to harness the power of your PC to run more demanding games.

For more information and to pre order head over to oculus.com