Amnesia: Rebirth Will Launch On 20th October

Ten years ago Frictional Games released the critically acclaimed Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Now they are set to follow up this success with Amnesia: Rebirth which will be released on PC and PS4 on 20th October 2020. Pre-orders are available now and a new release trailer has been revealed.

In the new trailer, we journey deeper into the twisted story behind Amnesia: Rebirth. The protagonist, Tasi Trianon, finds herself in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert, battling against her fears and pain as she seeks out answers. She must do everything and anything to survive. She is Tasi.

Watch the release trailer below:

Amnesia: Rebirth will take players through a wide variety of uncanny environments, from scorched deserts and dark caves to forgotten ruins and alien landscapes. They must learn how to carefully explore the surroundings to find the clues they need while managing essential resources to keep Tasi alive and dig up the truth.

“Amnesia is not just another haunted house spook-fest, but an emotionally harrowing journey”, explains Thomas Grip, creative director at Frictional Games. “We aim to go beyond simple jump-scares and to affect players on a deeper level. While Rebirth will contain the terrifying encounters and sights you expect from an Amnesia game, it has a lot more focus on narrative than previous entries in the series. We want the player to form a strong bond with Tasi and intimately share her tribulations. This will not be your run-of-the-mill horror experience.”

To pre order head over to the official Amnesia: Rebirth website.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: