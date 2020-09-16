PlayStation 5 UK launch set for 19th November

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has finally announced the launch date and price details for the PlayStation 5. On 12th November, PS5 will launch in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. The UK will get the console as part of the global rollout on 19th November.

Two models of the console will be available. The PS5 Digital Edition will retail for £359.99, and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available at a cost of £449.99. Pre-orders will be available starting as early as 17th September at select retailers.

Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K, as well as the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O that will deliver lightning-fast loading. Both PS5 models also offer a deepened sense of immersion through the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, so players will enjoy the same transformative gameplay experiences regardless of which PS5 they choose.

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

(Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5 Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

(Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

(Lucid Games / XDEV) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

Adding to its growing games portfolio, SIE earlier unveiled several new titles coming to PS5, including:

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom)

(Capcom) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames)

(Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games)

(Warner Bros. Games) A new God of War title (Santa Monica Studio)

To support the PS4 community as they transition to the next generation when they’re ready, SIE will launch PS4 versions of a few exclusive titles: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

For more information, please visit the official PlayStation website.