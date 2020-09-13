Chrissy Metz releases new track ‘Feel Good’

Chrissy Metz has released new song ‘Feel Good’ to digital and streaming platforms.

The song was written by Metz with Nicolette Hayford, Connie Herrington, Aaron Raitiere and Jake Mitchell. ‘Feel Good’ is about the moment Metz realised she had to stop living her life for other people and focus on herself.

“I started to feel good when I allowed myself to do the things that I wanted to do like pursuing music,” says Metz. “I can’t worry about what people are going to say, think, or do. I’ve got to do what feels good to me.”

‘Feel Good’ follows the previously released tracks ‘Actress‘, ‘Talking To God‘ and ‘I’m Standing With You‘. ‘Talking To God’ is currently playlisted on Country radio and it’s the lead single from Metz’s upcoming debut album.

She recently performed the song live on NBC’s TODAY show.

‘Feel Good’ accompanies the launch of Metz’s fall fashion collaboration with ELOQUII Elements found exclusively at Walmart.

While spending her summer in Nashville working on her forthcoming project on EMI Nashville, Metz made her Grand Ole Opry debut performing alongside gospel legend CeCe Winans.