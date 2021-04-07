Connect with us

Chrissy Metz

EF Country

Chrissy Metz releases new track ‘Girl Go’

The ‘This Is Us’ star has co-written the track with Lainey Wilson.

Published

Chrissy Metz has released new track ‘Girl Go’ via EMI Records Nashville.

The song was written by Metz with Dan Fernandez, Faren Rachels and Lainey Wilson. It stems from Metz’s appreciation in her own life’s story of receiving that extra little nudge of encouragement to go out and chase her dreams.

“’Girl Go’ was inspired by the beginning of my journey from Gainesville, Fla. to Los Angeles and just needing somebody to believe in me and to say ‘go – go and do it, be bold, be brave, be courageous,’” recalls Metz.  “I remember being that bright-eyed, very eager, excited girl to pursue her dreams and this really encapsulates that moment.”

‘Girl Go’ is the latest track from Metz who spent much of 2020 writing and recording in Nashville, Tenn. working towards her first full music project. The song follows previous releases ‘Feel Good’, ‘Actress’ and ‘Talking To God’.

Metz can currently be seen as Kate Pearson on NBC’s smash-hit series ‘This Is Us’.

