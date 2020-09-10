Florida Georgia Line drop new single ‘Long Live’

Florida Georgia Line have dropped new single ‘Long Live’ via BMLG Records.

The song raises a toast to all the Friday nights we wish would last forever and it’s the pick-me-up we all need during the pandemic. ‘Long Live’ is available to download and stream now.

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley co-wrote the song alongside Corey Crowder, David Garcia, and Josh Miller.

“This one is for the nights you never want to end. It’s a celebration of all the good times with great friends and cold drinks,” shares Hubbard and Kelley. “We had a lot of fun reminiscing when writing, and hope it takes our fans back too! Kick back with your loved ones, turn it up, and relive some of your glory days while making new memories. Long live!”

‘Long Live’ is the kind of euphoric feel-good track that FGL is known for and it features an upbeat electric guitar crunch, pounding double-kick drums and programmed beats. It was co-produced by Hubbard, Kelley, and Crowder.

FGL recently scored thei 17th career No. 1 with ‘I Love My Country’. They are set to perform at the 55th ACM Awards on Wednesday 16th September and were recently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at The 54th Annual CMA Awards, which airs on ABC on 11th November.