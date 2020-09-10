‘The Survivalists’ coming to PC and Console in October

Team17 are expanding The Escapists universe next month by transporting players to a desert island fantasy in The Survivalists. The solo and co-operative survival and crafting game will also be coming soon to Apple devices – and exclusively for mobile – through Apple Arcade.

Pre-orders are now open on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Players who choose to pre-order will receive cosmetic extras to enjoy either solo, or with up to three friends in local and online co-operative multiplayer.

Credit: Team17

The pre-order bonus is called the Monkey Business downloadable content pack. It provides players with additional accessories for their stranded characters (the exclusive Straw Hat, The Escapists Guard Hat, and Unicorn Hat) alongside six more hats for their monkey mates (Top Hat, Lumberjack Hat, Chef Hat, Crown, Hard Hat, and Pirate Hat).

Key Features:

Play together and survive: Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive

Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive Get crafty and be inventive: Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered

Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered Automate with monkeys: Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources

Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources Curiosity is rewarded: Players are encouraged to explore their surroundings, where they’ll encounter dangerous wildlife, mythical enemies, and tantalising secrets.

Players are encouraged to explore their surroundings, where they’ll encounter dangerous wildlife, mythical enemies, and tantalising secrets. For those eager to sample island life: a demo is now available on Nintendo Switch, and PC players can also check out a Steam demo before experiencing the adventure-filled paradise in full.

The Survivalists launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on 9th October.