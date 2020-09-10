‘Chronos: Before the Ashes’ heading to PC and Console in December

Chronos: Before the Ashes is the next release from Gunfire Games, a THQ Nordic Studio and developer of Darksiders III and Remnant: From the Ashes. In Chronos, the prequel story of Remnant: From the Ashes, the player takes the role of a young hero, trying to save his home from an ancient evil. To do this, a chosen one is sent to a mysterious labyrinth, full of both fearsome and mystic creatures, along with challenging puzzles.

Combat is unforgiving and brutal – but in Chronos, death is not the end. Each time the hero fails, he is cast out and must wait one year to return to the labyrinth – you can try again, but one year older. When you start your journey, it’s still easy to get stronger and quicker, but the older you get, the more important your wisdom about the arcane powers will become.

Watch the Chronos: Before the Ashes announcement trailer below:

Chronos: Before the Ashes is based on the VR-exclusive Chronos from Gunfire Games. The game has now been overhauled and optimized to work on all platforms without the need for VR support.

Chronos: Before the Ashes is slated to release on December 1st, 2020 on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4.