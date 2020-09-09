Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets November Release Date

Ubisoft have announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will release on 10th November, 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will both be launch titles on the Xbox Series X | S, and will release on PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the console.

“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected! We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10th November.” said Julien Laferrière, Producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Watch the launch trailer below:

With the Xbox Series X | S, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of the enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. On Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60 FPS in full 4K resolution.

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlements, and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

The Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as the Ubicollectibles products, are available for pre-orders. Fans who pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive The Way of the Berserker bonus mission at launch, in which players will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.