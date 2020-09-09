Connect with us

Games & Tech

Get Exclusive Items On Roblox For Free With Prime Gaming

Items updated monthly

Published

Roblox Prime
Credit: Roblox / Amazon

Two power houses have teamed up to bring free items to all the Robloxians out there. Roblox and Amazon are offering a series of exclusive Roblox items to anyone with a Prime membership.

One new item will be introduced every month until March 2021. The first drop is available now until September 10 and includes the Banandolier accessory. Grab yours here before it slips away.

Roblox Prime
Credit: Roblox / Amazon

Once you claim the offer on the page, you’ll receive a promo code that can be redeemed on roblox.com/primegaming. Enter the code and your item will magically appear in your inventory.

And for those who want to take their style up another notch, Amazon also offers digital Robux gift cards that come with an exclusive virtual item of their own.

