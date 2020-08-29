Connect with us

The Dare

Film

Twisted horror ‘The Dare’ coming to Digital and DVD in October

Richard Brake and Bart Edwards star in the terrifying new film.

Published

Veteran horror actor Richard Brake (‘3 From Hell’) heads up the cast of forthcoming revenge movie ‘The Dare’.

Released on Digital Download on 5th October and DVD on 12th October, ‘The Dare’ also stars Richard Short (‘Mary Kills People’), Bart Edwards (‘The Witcher’), Alexandra Evans (‘Silent Witness’) and Robert Maaser (‘1917’).

The film is directed and co-written by Giles Alderson (‘Arthur and Merlin: Knights of Camelot’, ‘A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life’).

A rare family night for Jay (Bart Edwards) takes a brutal twist when he is kidnapped, waking up chained to the wall of a squalid basement with three other prisoners. When their sadistic captor emerges, his face hidden under a gruesome skin mask, Jay soon realises their time is quickly running out. Jay must engage in a twisted battle of survival to solve the puzzle of his imprisonment, unmask their tormentor and save the lives of his family.

Pulling no punches with its shocking and bloody story of survival, ‘The Dare’ is a bold and brutal horror thriller packed with sickening twists and gory shocks. Not for the faint hearted, The Dare will have you on the edge of your seat this Halloween

‘The Dare’ is available on Digital Download 5th October and DVD 12th October from Lionsgate UK

