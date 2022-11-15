Jaimee Harris to release new album ‘Boomerang Town’ in February 2023

Singer/songwriter Jaimee Harris will release her new album ‘Boomerang Town’ on 17th February 2023 via Thirty Tigers.

The album’s lead single is ‘Missing Someone’, which Harris wrote as a love song to her long-distance partner, fellow singer Mary Gauthier.

“Instead of sending each other postcards or letters, we wrote each other love songs and sent voice memos to each other,” she recalls.

“This song came out of that burst of inspiration early on in our relationship,” says Harris. “But the pandemic has certainly deepened the meaning of this song, as well as the experience I had playing it for the women currently incarcerated in the Gatesville prison located twenty minutes outside of my hometown.” After all, isn’t that what songwriting is all about? Giving up a personal meaning so that others can relate to it in their own way?

For Harris, ‘Boomerang Town’ began gestating around 2016, a time of great loss for many in the Americana community, with the songwriter losing several musicians close to her. The shift in the nation’s political landscape had ushered in a new level of polarization that saw whole swaths of cultural life being demonized.

For someone who grew up in a small town outside of Waco, Texas, Harris believed the values instilled in her by her parents were not entirely in line with how many on the left were viewing – and vilifying – Christians, citing them as responsible for the new change in leadership. As a person in recovery, Harris has had to re-evaluate her own connection to faith and find strength in a higher power.

It was from the intersection of these social, personal, and political currents the album was born.

Harris is on tour at the moment supporting Mary Gauthier. You can see her at the following dates:

November 15 Kingston Upon Hull, UK – Wrecking Ball

November 16 Hebden Bridge, UK – Trades Club

November 17 Edinburgh, UK – Pleasance Theatre

November 18 Manchester, UK – Halle St. Peter’s

November 20 Twyford, UK – St. Mary’s Church

November 21 Bristol, UK – Hen & Chicken

November 22 Milton Keynes, UK – The Stables

November 23 York, UK – The Crescent

November 24 Gateshead, UK – The Little Theatre

November 26 London, UK – Union Chapel