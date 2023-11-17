‘The Garfield Movie’: watch the trailer for the upcoming animated film

Garfield, the iconic cartoon cat, is coming back to the big screen in 2024 and you can watch the first trailer for the film.

Directed by Mark Dindal, the film features a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. It is based on the ‘Garfield' characters created by Jim Davis. The voice cast features Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

‘The Garfield Movie' will be released in cinemas on 24th May 2024.