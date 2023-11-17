Emin announces new album ‘Now or Never’ and single ‘Blue Christmas’

Emin has announced that he will release his new album ‘Now or Never' on 9th February 2024, inspired by Elvis Presley.

The album will feature 12 versions of Elvis classics, produced by David Foster (Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand). The first single is ‘Blue Christmas', which is available to stream now, and Emin pledges to donate all proceeds of to a chosen charity, yet to be announced. Watch the lyric video below:

Emin says: “This album is a dream come true, I started my musical career listening to Elvis, and learning to write music based on what Elvis was singing. Meeting David Foster 10 years ago, doing a show with him and performing some of Elvis' songs gave me enough confidence to think we might collaborate one day! Now we've created this beautiful album together. David and I handpicked some of Elvis' best songs and I'm so grateful that he's taken on this project and made it as incredible as he has. As a producer, every album David touches becomes the artist's best work and he's done the same for me. This is the best piece of music I've ever done!”

Foster, who came out of retirement to produce the entirety of ‘Now or Never', is responsible for some of the biggest and most iconic songs in the world: Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing', Toni Braxton’s ‘Un-Break My Heart' and Celine Dion’s ‘Because You Loved Me'.

Foster says: “Every once in a while, an artist comes along who makes you want to fall in love with your craft all over again, this was Emin’s gift to me. He is an extraordinary singer and Emin made every one of these 12 songs his own in the most beautiful and extraordinary way. It’s an album full of surprises and memories, but with an exciting new twist as only Emin can do. I am so proud of what we accomplished on this album, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

The track listing for ‘Now Or Never' is:

1. And I Love You So

2. In The Ghetto

3. Don’t Be Cruel

4. Love Me Tender (with Nicole Scherzinger)

5. Unchained Melody

6. It’s Now Or Never (with Katharine McPhee)

7. Make It Through The Night (with Engelbert Humperdinck)

8. Viva Las Vegas

9. Can’t Help Falling In Love

10. Suspicious Minds

11. Until It’s Time For You To Go

12. Blue Christmas