Jason Donovan plans ahead for “Doin’ Fine 25” tour in 2025

Jason Donovan is planning well ahead with the announcement of his upcoming 2025 tour “Doin' Fine 25”.
The tour is a celebration of Donovan's 35-years of hits on stage and screen. He will be accompanied by his live band for the run. The “Doin' Fine 25” Tour is scheduled to kick off in February 2025, with an extensive list of dates in major cities across the UK, and it's the follow-up to his iconic “Doin' Fine 90′ tour from 1990.
The tour promises to be a night of unforgettable entertainment and musical memories, featuring a dynamic selection of Jason's most beloved songs from stage productions. He will also cover his pop music career, a stream of chart-topping hits – ‘Too Many Broken Hearts', ‘Especially For You', ‘Any Dream Will Do' and ‘Sealed With a Kiss' plus many more fan favourites.
“I am really excited about this tour,” said Donovan. “My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career. It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience.”
The full list of dates is:
FEB 2025
14 Cardiff New Theatre
15 Cheltenham Town Hall
16 Birmingham Symphony Hall
18 Torquay Princess Theatre
20 Truro Hall For Cornwall
21 Poole The Lighthouse
22 Portsmouth Guildhall
25 Aylesbury Waterside
28 Guildford G Live
MARCH 2025
1 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
3 London Palladium
4 Worthing Assembly Hall
5 Basingstoke Anvil
7 Bradford St George’s Hall
8 York Barbican
9 Salford The Lowry
10 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
12 Norwich Theatre Royal
13 Wrexham William Aston Hall
15 Gateshead The Glasshouse ICM
17 Edinburgh Usher Hall
18 Darlington Hippodrome
20 Buxton Opera House
21 Hull City Hall
22 Liverpool Philharmonic
24 Bury St Edmunds The Apex
25 Bury St Edmunds The Apex
26 King’s Lynn Corn Exchange
28 Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
29 Reading Hexagon
30 Northampton Derngate
Tickets for the show are general sale on 24th November from 10am. An exclusive fan pre-sale is available from 20th November. Full information is available via jasondonovan.com.