Jason Donovan plans ahead for “Doin’ Fine 25” tour in 2025

Jason Donovan is planning well ahead with the announcement of his upcoming 2025 tour “Doin' Fine 25”.

The tour is a celebration of Donovan's 35-years of hits on stage and screen. He will be accompanied by his live band for the run. The “Doin' Fine 25” Tour is scheduled to kick off in February 2025, with an extensive list of dates in major cities across the UK, and it's the follow-up to his iconic “Doin' Fine 90′ tour from 1990.

The tour promises to be a night of unforgettable entertainment and musical memories, featuring a dynamic selection of Jason's most beloved songs from stage productions. He will also cover his pop music career, a stream of chart-topping hits – ‘Too Many Broken Hearts', ‘Especially For You', ‘Any Dream Will Do' and ‘Sealed With a Kiss' plus many more fan favourites.

“I am really excited about this tour,” said Donovan. “My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career. It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience.”

The full list of dates is:

FEB 2025

14 Cardiff New Theatre

15 Cheltenham Town Hall

16 Birmingham Symphony Hall

18 Torquay Princess Theatre

20 Truro Hall For Cornwall

21 Poole The Lighthouse

22 Portsmouth Guildhall

25 Aylesbury Waterside

28 Guildford G Live

MARCH 2025

1 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

3 London Palladium

4 Worthing Assembly Hall

5 Basingstoke Anvil

7 Bradford St George’s Hall

8 York Barbican

9 Salford The Lowry

10 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

12 Norwich Theatre Royal

13 Wrexham William Aston Hall

15 Gateshead The Glasshouse ICM

17 Edinburgh Usher Hall

18 Darlington Hippodrome

20 Buxton Opera House

21 Hull City Hall

22 Liverpool Philharmonic

24 Bury St Edmunds The Apex

25 Bury St Edmunds The Apex

26 King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

28 Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

29 Reading Hexagon

30 Northampton Derngate

Tickets for the show are general sale on 24th November from 10am. An exclusive fan pre-sale is available from 20th November. Full information is available via jasondonovan.com.