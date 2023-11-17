Cher announces sit-down interview in London with Magic and Greatest Hits Radio in December

Cher is heading to the UK for a one-off ‘In Conversation' with Greatest Hits Radio's Ken Bruce and Magic Radio's Harriet Scott on 1st December 2023.

The event will take place at Odeon, Leicester Square, London and fans will get to hear Cher talk about her new album ‘Christmas' alongside standout moments from her career, as well as a Q+A. Fans can apply for tickets via giveaways on the Magic and Greatest Hits Radio networks, which will air throughout November, and/or through pre-ordering the ‘Official Cher Christmas Magazine' before 12pm GMT on Thursday 23rd November (pre-order here).

For those who pre-order the exclusive magazine, codes will be sent out to all purchasers by 4pm on Thurs 23rd November, which can then be applied to the general ticket sale at 9am GMT on Friday 24th Nov on a first come, first serve basis at the following link – https://lnk.to/cher-dig-store.

Harriet Scott, Magic Radio Breakfast show presenter says: “Cher and Christmas is such a perfect pairing that I can’t believe this is her first festive album – why has this not happened before?! It already has the makings of some classic Christmas tracks that are bound to be part of Magic’s 100% Christmas playlist for years to come and it’s going to be my choice of background music when the Christmas tree goes up in our household this year!”

Ken Bruce, Greatest Hits Radio: “Sometimes I feel like I’ve had a long career in the music industry and then I remember Cher. As a singer whose iconic songs have resonated over numerous decades, from ‘I Got You Babe' in the Sixties to Believe in the Nineties, she’s been an absolute trailblazer for female singers and artists across the globe. This is her 27th album and she’s showing no signs of stopping – thank goodness because the music world would be a much duller place without Cher in it – at Christmas or any other time of the year.”

Cher recently released her album ‘Christmas', her first in five years' including the single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song'. The album features Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.