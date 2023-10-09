Cher: 10 of the icon’s most enduring hit songs

Cher, the iconic goddess of pop, has graced the music industry for decades with her unmatched talent, distinctive voice, and ever-evolving style. Her career spans from the 1960s to the present day, and she remains a beloved figure in the hearts of music enthusiasts around the world.

With the recent announcement that Cher is releasing her first holiday album ‘Christmas’, on 20th October 2023, and the unveiling of the project’s lead single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’, we thought we’d look back at the singer’s far-reaching and hugely successful career.

We’ve chosen 10 of Cher’s most-enduring hit songs that have left an indelible mark on the music landscape. Find out which ones have made our selection (and bear in mind they aren’t in any particular order).