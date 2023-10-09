Cher: 10 of the icon’s most enduring hit songs

Cher, the iconic goddess of pop, has graced the music industry for decades with her unmatched talent, distinctive voice, and ever-evolving style. Her career spans from the 1960s to the present day, and she remains a beloved figure in the hearts of music enthusiasts around the world.
With the recent announcement that Cher is releasing her first holiday album ‘Christmas’, on 20th October 2023, and the unveiling of the project’s lead single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’, we thought we’d look back at the singer’s far-reaching and hugely successful career.
We’ve chosen 10 of Cher’s most-enduring hit songs that have left an indelible mark on the music landscape. Find out which ones have made our selection (and bear in mind they aren’t in any particular order).
1‘I Got You Babe’ (1965)
Cher’s duet with her former husband, Sonny Bono, ‘I Got You Babe’, is an eternal classic. This song catapulted the couple to stardom and became an anthem of love. Its sweet melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate with audiences today, making it one of the most iconic love songs in music history.
2‘Believe’ (1998)
‘Believe’ marked a pivotal moment in Cher’s career. With its infectious dance-pop beat and the innovative use of Auto-Tune, the song redefined her sound for a new generation. It topped charts worldwide and earned Cher a Grammy Award. ‘Believe’ remains a dance floor favourite and a testament to her ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing music industry.
3‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ (1989)
Cher’s rock-infused power ballad, ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, is a timeless anthem of regret and longing. Her sultry vocals and captivating stage presence in the music video, where she famously donned a revealing outfit aboard a naval battleship, added to its enduring appeal. Decades later, the song continues to evoke powerful emotions.
4‘Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves’ (1971)
In 1971, Cher released ‘Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves’, a song that showcased her storytelling prowess. The track’s narrative style and the raw emotion in her voice earned her critical acclaim and commercial success. It remains a fan favorite and a testament to her versatility as an artist.
5‘Dark Lady’ (1974)
Another story-driven hit, ‘Dark Lady’, narrates a tale of love, betrayal, and mystery. Cher’s haunting vocals and the song’s cinematic quality set it apart. It’s a testament to her storytelling abilities and her knack for delivering songs with a touch of drama and intrigue.
6‘The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)’ (1990)
Cher’s cover of this classic tune added a touch of her signature style. With its catchy melody and timeless message about the power of a kiss, the song became a chart-topper and a beloved addition to her repertoire. It was also key to the soundtrack of her hit film ‘Mermaids’, which also starred Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci.
7‘Half-Breed’ (1973)
‘Half-Breed’ is a song that carries a message of cultural identity and self-acceptance. Cher’s impassioned vocals and the song’s empowering theme resonated with audiences. It’s a testament to her ability to tackle important social issues through her music.
8‘Just Like Jesse James’ (1989)
This rock-infused anthem showcases Cher’s commanding vocals and fierce persona. ‘Just Like Jesse James’ exudes confidence and empowerment, and its memorable chorus has made it a cherished classic in her catalog.
9‘Strong Enough’ (1998)
‘Strong Enough’ is another dance-pop gem from Cher’s late-’90s resurgence. Its upbeat tempo and lyrics about independence and resilience struck a chord with listeners. The song remains a staple on dance floors and playlists worldwide.
10‘Heart of Stone’ (1989)
Cher’s title track from her 1989 album, ‘Heart of Stone’, is a soaring power ballad that showcases her vocal prowess. With its heartfelt lyrics and emotionally charged delivery, the song remains a standout in her extensive discography.
Cher releases her new album ‘Christmas’ on 20th October 2023 and you can pre-order it now. Listen to lead single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’ below:
This article contains an affiliate link. Purchases through this link may result in us earning a commission.