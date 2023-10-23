Blue announce 2024 Greatest Hits theatre tour

Blue will embark on a Greatest Hits theatre tour in Spring 2024 it has been announced.

The intimate shows will see the four-piece perform their biggest hits for fans across the UK. Fans can expect to see favourites such as ‘All Rise’, ‘Flyby’, ‘Too Close’, ‘One Love’ and ‘Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word’ as well as some surprises and anecdotes from their 20 years together.

The band said: “As this is a theatre tour, we wanted it to have a different kind of feel – welcoming, more intimate with the chance to sing our biggest hits and share stories with our fans who have been with us for so many years now. We can’t wait to put this show together and get it out there!”

The tour will open in Liverpool on Tuesday 16th April 2024 at the Philharmonic, followed by an evening at London’s prestigious Palladium on Friday 19th April 2024. It will then visit venues in Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gateshead, Nottingham, Ipswich, Wolverhampton, Portsmouth and Truro, before finishing at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Blue have sold over 15 million records worldwide. In the UK, they’ve earned three Number One albums, 10 Top 10 singles (including three Number Ones), won BRIT and MTV Asia Awards and released tracks with Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The full details for the tour are:

Tuesday 16 April 2024 Philharmonic Liverpool

Friday 19 April 2024 Palladium London

Monday 22 April 2024 Oval Hall Sheffield

Wednesday 24 April 2024 SEC Armadillo Glasgow

Thursday 25 April 2024 Usher Hall Edinburgh

Friday 26 April 2024 The Glasshouse Gateshead

Tuesday 30 April 2024 Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

Wednesday 1 May 2024 Regent Theatre Ipswich

Friday 3 May 2024 The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton

Sunday 5 May 2024 Guildhall Portsmouth

Tuesday 7 May 2024 Hall For Cornwall Truro

Saturday 11 May 2024 Bridgewater Hall Manchester

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 27th October 2023 and are available at tourlink.to/Blue24.