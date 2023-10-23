HomeMusicBlue announce 2024 Greatest Hits theatre tour
Blue announce 2024 Greatest Hits theatre tour

Blue will embark on a Greatest Hits theatre tour in Spring 2024 it has been announced.

The intimate shows will see the four-piece perform their biggest hits for fans across the UK. Fans can expect to see favourites such as ‘All Rise’, ‘Flyby’, ‘Too Close’, ‘One Love’ and ‘Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word’ as well as some surprises and anecdotes from their 20 years together.

The band said: “As this is a theatre tour, we wanted it to have a different kind of feel – welcoming, more intimate with the chance to sing our biggest hits and share stories with our fans who have been with us for so many years now. We can’t wait to put this show together and get it out there!”

The tour will open in Liverpool on Tuesday 16th April 2024 at the Philharmonic, followed by an evening at London’s prestigious Palladium on Friday 19th April 2024. It will then visit venues in Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gateshead, Nottingham, Ipswich, Wolverhampton, Portsmouth and Truro, before finishing at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Blue have sold over 15 million records worldwide. In the UK, they’ve earned three Number One  albums, 10 Top 10 singles (including three Number Ones), won BRIT and MTV Asia Awards and released tracks with Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The full details for the tour are:

Tuesday 16 April 2024                       Philharmonic                           Liverpool

Friday 19 April 2024                           Palladium                                London

Monday 22 April 2024                        Oval Hall                                 Sheffield

Wednesday 24 April 2024                  SEC Armadillo                        Glasgow

Thursday 25 April 2024                      Usher Hall                               Edinburgh

Friday 26 April 2024                           The Glasshouse                     Gateshead

Tuesday 30 April 2024                       Royal Concert Hall                 Nottingham    

Wednesday 1 May 2024                     Regent Theatre                       Ipswich

Friday 3 May 2024                              The Halls Wolverhampton      Wolverhampton

Sunday 5 May 2024                           Guildhall                                  Portsmouth

Tuesday 7 May 2024                          Hall For Cornwall                    Truro

Saturday 11 May 2024                       Bridgewater Hall                     Manchester    

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 27th October 2023 and are available at tourlink.to/Blue24.

