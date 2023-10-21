Bananarama to celebrate their hits with ‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’ in March

Bananarama will celebrate 40 years in music in 2024 with the release of ‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’ on 8th March.

The album launches with new track ‘Feel the Love’ and the duo has announced a special live show at London Palladium on Wednesday 3rd April 2024. ‘Glorious- The Ultimate Collection’ charts the lives of founder members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward via their personally curated career highlights. It takes them from the early days of breaking through with ‘Really Saying Something’ with Fun Boy Three through to their phenomenal ’80s success (‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Venus’, ‘Love In The First Degree’, ‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’ and many more), ’90s (‘Only Your Love’, ‘Preacher Man’, ‘Movin’ On’ and ‘Last Thing on My Mind’) and into 2005 when they were riding flying high in the singles chart with ‘Move In My Direction’ and the US dance chart smash ‘Look on The Floor (Hypnotic Tango)’.

Sara says, “We wanted this to be a unique collection, a celebration of all the twists and turns in our career. We compiled endless lists of songs, album tracks and hit singles and whittled it down to forty: our favourite tracks from the past four decades. Leafing through my early lyric books transported me back to that teenage girl writing poems and scribbles that would eventually be turned into songs. Each track … is a piece of the jigsaw and a connection to me. Together they create the bigger picture, the story of us as artists. It has been one almighty journey.”

Keren adds, “At times we have maybe felt that we haven’t received the credit, respect, and recognition we deserve, certainly sometimes purely down to the fact we were born female. I feel the collection of songs we have amassed over the last four decades hopefully speak for themselves, so I don’t have to. Putting the music together for this project… made me realise how much we have achieved and how determined, tenacious, and hardworking we are.”

‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’ will be released on collector’s triple vinyl and double CD. Their official store exclusives include a deluxe vinyl and deluxe 3CD edition, both of which are accompanied by a book which features an introduction by broadsheet journalist Fiona Sturges, articles by Sara and Keren, and an in-depth exploration of Bananarama’s relationship with fashion and music by writer and trends expert Katie Baron. It also includes stunning still photography of many of Bananarama’s outfits and memorabilia from their personal collections.

The track listing for ‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’ is:

CD1 / vinyl sides A-C

‘Really Saying Something’

‘Cruel Summer’

‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’

‘Venus’

‘More Than Physical’

‘A Trick of the Night’

‘I Heard a Rumour’

‘Love in the First Degree’

‘Only Your Love’

‘Preacher Man’

‘I Could Be Persuaded’

‘Movin’ On’ [Disco Chic]

‘Last Thing on My Mind’ [Electrified]

‘Every Shade of Blue’

‘Take Me to Your Heart’

‘Prove Your Love’

‘If’

‘Crazy’

‘Move in My Direction’

‘Look on the Floor (Hypnotic Tango)’

CD2 / vinyl sides D-F

‘Feel for You’

‘Lovebite’

‘Love Comes’

‘Love Don’t Live Here’

‘Seventeen’

‘Extraordinary’

‘Baby It’s Christmas’

‘Now or Never’

‘La La Love’

‘Stuff Like That’

‘Looking for Someone’

‘I’m on Fire’

‘It’s Gonna Be Alright’

‘Favourite’

‘Masquerade’

‘Forever Young’

‘Running With The Night’

‘Cruel Summer’ (3am Mix)

‘Feel The Love’

‘Supernova’

CD3 Deluxe Edition / digital only

‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’ (The Reflex Revision)

‘Do Not Disturb’ (Krystal Klear New Wave Mix)

‘Venus’ (Boys Noize Rework)

‘Only Your Love’ (Initial Talk Remix)

‘Tripping on Your Love’ (Metropolis Mix)

‘Now or Never’ (Extended Version)

‘Tonight’ (Bright Light Bright Light Remix)

‘Stuff Like That’ (Extended Version)

‘Velvet Lies’ (Luke Million Remix)

‘Masquerade’ (Castle Elvira Mix)