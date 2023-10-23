Watch: Maluma announces he’s set to become a father in music video for ‘Procura’

Maluma has been calling himself Papi Juancho for years and it looks like the Colombian superstar is set to become a dad for the first time.

The singer-songwriter has surprised fans with the news that his girlfriend is pregnant in the music video for his song ‘Procura’, which features on his latest album ‘Don Juan’. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

In September, Maluma and Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León, reached #1 on TikTok for their song ‘Según Quién.’ The track has accumulated over 2.4 billion views and 1 million creations on the platform. Earlier this month, Maluma performed the track alongside León on ‘Good Morning America’ and solo on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’. He also treated viewers to a performance of ‘Coco Loco’ on GMA.

Maluma released ‘Don Juan’, his sixth studio album, in August via Sony Music Latin. The record features 25 songs including six bonus tracks and Maluma’s previously released singles ‘La Fórmula’ with Marc Anthony, ‘La Reina,’ ‘Diablo, Que Chimba’ alongside Anuel AA, and ‘Coco Loco.’

Maluma is currently in the middle of his ‘Don Juan World Tour’, in which he brings his brand new ‘Don Juan’ persona to life on a stage in the shape of an M, channeling the vibes of James Bond, Batman, and Hugh Hefner. The setlist featured songs from his new album including ‘Coco Loco,’ ‘Trofeo,’ and ‘Según Quién,’ as well as some of his greatest hits that have made him a global Latin music icon, such as ‘Hawai,’ ‘Felices Los 4,’ and ‘4 Babys.’