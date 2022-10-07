Blue release forthcoming album ‘Heart & Soul’ title track

Blue continue to tease fans ahead of their upcoming album ‘Heart & Soul’ with the release of the title track.

The foursome – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe – will release their new album on 28th October but fans can enjoy the title track on streaming platforms right now.

The carefree, party-ready title track, co-written by MNEK, is destined to become a future live favourite on their forthcoming live tour.

Speaking of the pulsating dance bop, produced by Shift K3Y, Blue added: “We’re big fans of MNEK’s songwriting and production and he’s done incredible work for the LGBTQ+ community too. Duncan reached out to him on Instagram saying that we’d love to work with him and he replied saying he had a track for us. As soon we heard it, we loved it and we knew instantly that we couldn’t wait to perform it”.

‘Heart & Soul’ follows the release of “Haven’t Found You Yet’, ‘Dance With Me’ and ‘Magnetic’, all of which feature on the upcoming record.

Following the album release, Blue will tour the UK with 12 arena dates around the country. Megan McKenna and B*Witched will feature as special guests. Get your tickets here https://Blue.lnk.to/ticketsnq.

The full tour dates are:

Sunday 4th December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December – Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December – Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December – London The O2

Thursday 15th December – Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December – Aberdeen P&J Live

Monday 19th December – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December – Newcastle Utilita Arena