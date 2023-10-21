Emeli Sandé releases music video for new single ‘All This Love’

Emeli Sandé has released the music video for her new single ‘All This Love’, the follow-up to lead single ‘There For You’ and ‘How Were We To Know’, the title track from her upcoming album due 17th November 2023.

The video reunites Sandé with the team that made the recent video for ‘How Were We To Know’ such a memorable experience: Iona Magnus (Creative Director / Producer), Tom Stoddart (Director) and Keidrych Wasley (Director of Photography). Filmed in Stokesay Court, an historic mansion in Shropshire, this is a grander affair which sees Sandé outpouring the song’s emotional conflict with a thrillingly physical performance.

‘All This Love’ starts with skeletal beats before unfolding into a hook-laden track with rousing gospel harmonies. In the song, Sandé questions how to direct an excess of love when that passion is left unrequited.

Sandé says, “If we go through heartbreak, or experience unrequited love, we can end up channelling it in more destructive ways. I’m very much an all-or-nothing person, so after a relationship ends, I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to do with all this love?’ We have so much energy, so much love as human beings that if it isn’t being expelled in the right way, we’re stressed, and we’re anxious.”

The song was written by the singer with producer duo Mac & Phil, whom she collaborated with on her 2016 album ‘Long Live The Angels’.

Sandé plays a headline show at the Royal Festival Hall on 11th November as part of the EFG Jazz Festival London, and Magic Radio’s Magic at Christmas extravaganza at the London Palladium on 25th November alongside Rick Astley, Simply Red and Texas.