Win Warner Bros Studio Collection Box Set on 4K Ultra HD

Celebrate a century of Warner Bros. Discovery’s with the new 30-film Studio Collection Box Set, arriving on 4K Ultra HD from 16th October 2023.

To celebrate this release, we are giving one lucky UK winner the chance to get their hands on a copy of the 4K Ultra HD.

Featuring unique, premium packaging, a set of 8x Pin Badges of the WB Shield across the studio’s history, WB100 poster, and booklet with production notes and trivia, the Warner Bros. 100 Year Studio Collection provides the ultimate way to celebrate 100 years of the studio’s history. The collection will contain 3 Layflat Books, each holding 10 4K discs, split into the Classic Hollywood, New Hollywood, and Modern Blockbuster eras. These also include timelines detailing the studio’s impact on Hollywood across three key eras. Limited to 1,200 units globally, the collection is a perfect collector’s item.

Enjoy some of Warner Bros. defining blockbusters in 4K for the very first time, such as The Exorcist (1973), Enter the Dragon (1973) and Rebel without a Cause (1955).

The Warner Bros. Studio Collection Box Set is available from the 16th October on 4K Ultra HD.

To celebrate the release, we have one copy of the boxset to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Monday 6th November 2023.

