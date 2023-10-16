The Country 2 Country C2C line up for March 2024 is revealed

Excitement is building as Country To Country (C2C) announces its much-anticipated return in 2024, marking the beginning of another decade celebrating the best of country music. Since its inception in 2013, C2C has solidified its reputation as Europe’s premier destination for country music enthusiasts, showcasing a stellar lineup of international stars and future sensations. From Friday, March 8th to Sunday, March 10th, 2024, The O2 in London, The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and for the first time ever, The SSE Arena in Belfast, will come alive with the soul-stirring tunes of country music.

Credit: SJM Concerts

In a historic first, C2C proudly presents headlining performances by country chart-topper Kane Brown and the acclaimed Old Dominion, alongside the legendary 14-time CMA and 3-time Grammy award-winning Brad Paisley. These headliners will share the stage with returning favorites Carly Pearce and Brothers Osborne, as well as Nashville’s rising stars Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, Brian Kelley, Elle King, and Drake Milligan, all making their C2C main stage debut. The Country Music Association’s (CMA) beloved international series, Introducing Nashville, also makes a comeback, introducing three promising newcomers and recounting the tales behind their tracks. Following her successful stint in 2022, rising sensation Priscilla Block will return for her own main stage set, promising an unforgettable performance.

Since its inaugural event in 2013 featuring luminaries like Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood at The O2 London, C2C has transformed into a three-day multi-arena extravaganza, attracting tens of thousands of attendees annually. Not just a stage for global country superstars, C2C shines a spotlight on emerging talents from Nashville, the UK, and Europe, embodying the festival’s commitment to nurturing fresh musical talent. BBC Radio 2 continues its partnership as the broadcast partner for this extraordinary event.

CMA Vice President, Milly Olykan, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “From ticket sales to streaming, Country Music has seen its best year yet in the U.K., and C2C has been a key element to that success.” Renowned broadcaster and BBC Radio 2 presenter, Bob Harris, echoed her sentiments, saying, “It’s my tenth time hosting what I truly believe is the best country music festival in the world!”

Adding to the excitement, the C2C Spotlight Stage will also return, promising more surprises in the months to come. Tickets for C2C 2024 will be available for general sale starting at 10 am on Friday, October 20th, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to experience the heart and soul of country music live on stage.

For ticket details and more information, visit:

In 2023, C2C welcomed country music luminaries like Zac Brown Band, Lady A, and Thomas Rhett, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Stay tuned for more updates on the festival’s vibrant programming, including Festival Stages, BBC Radio 2 Stage, CMA Screenings, The Bluebird Café, Aftershows, and C2C Sessions.