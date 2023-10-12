Walter Presents: ‘Carmen Curlers’ preview – everything about this series reeks of Scandinavian class and quality

Our friends at Walter Presents are rightly hailed for their crime dramas. Whether it’s a cozy crime, a police procedural or a Nordic noir – they have all the murder bases covered. But just lately, they’ve dipped their bloodstained toes into other genres – including the occasional comedy drama, like this truly fabulous Danish show, Carmen Curlers.

If you want avoid all spoilers, stop reading this article now.

Set in 1963, this is based on a true story – that of Arne Byborg, a young entrepreneur from Denmark who gave the world electric hair curlers. The names have been changed for the drama, but it’s essentially his story of how he recruited women from neighbouring farms to produce a product that transformed the beauty industry in the 60s.

Whilst getting a shave in his local barber shop, the owner of the local radio and TV stores, Axel Byvang (Morten Hee Andersen), overhears a farmer’s wife (Birthe – superbly underplayed by Maria Rossing) asking about getting her hair done for her son’s confirmation. When the hairdresser quotes her a price and how long it’ll take, she’s shocked – they’re poor farming folk and she can’t afford either the money, or the time away from the farm. So, she leaves without getting the cut and dry she wanted. But Axel’s interest is piqued.

Axel, who was mercilessly bullied at school, is always on the lookout for inventions that will make his fortune (there’s a hilarious scene with an automatic orange peeler that goes rogue) and give him, his wife (Tove) and son the life they’ve always wanted. When one day he spots an advert looking for investment in a new hair product, he seizes the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Birthe’s son, Svend, is growing up fast. He doesn’t want to wear his father’s old suit for his confirmation – he wants to look cool, like the pop stars he sees on TV. But new suits cost money, and the family can barely afford to put food on the table, let alone purchase fancy clothes. But Svend wants to impress his school friend, Kirsten. And he won’t be able to do that in his dad’s hand-me-downs.

Featuring a fabulous 60s influenced theme and soundtrack, everything about this series reeks of Scandinavian class and quality. The script is razor sharp and witty; the acting superb throughout; and it perfectly evokes the feeling of the time – from the fashion to the music. And the storyline – basically how an ambitious young man recruits the undervalued and overlooked women from his local countryside (wives who are not afraid of hard work and graft) to start a successful business – is inspirational and wonderfully empowering. This was a time when women were just starting to feel liberated and able to be themselves. Something as simple as a product that managed to free them from having to spend hours in a hairdresser’s salon was symbolic of that newly found freedom.

Essential viewing.

Walter Presents: ‘Carmen Curlers’ is available as a full boxset on C4 Streaming now.