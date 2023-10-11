Watch: Stephen Wilson JR’s heartfelt acoustic performance of ‘Grief is Only Love’ now

Singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr., hailing from Indiana and now based in Nashville, has unveiled a poignant acoustic performance video for his track ‘Grief Is Only Love’ following the immense success of his debut double album ‘søn of dad.’

In this heartfelt performance, Wilson reflects on the universal experience of grief, emphasizing its profound human connection. He shares, “If you’re lucky enough to have lived, you’re going to grieve something. It is the most human thing we have, and we grieve on a level that is unmatched.”

For Wilson, creating this album was a therapeutic journey, allowing him to navigate his identity and existence in the wake of his father’s death. He shares, “Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on. I’m living my own life, but it’s like his death bookended what life he should have had onto mine, and I’m carrying it around like a train car.”

The emotional centerpiece of the record, ‘Father’s Søn,’ released on Father’s Day, was recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far.” Wilson’s track ‘patches’ earned him the title of “America’s best living songwriter” by Country Music Pride. Additionally, the album opener, ‘the devil,’ was featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the SHOWTIME series Billions. Meanwhile, the fan favorite track ‘Holler from the Holler’ and its impactful official music video continue to make waves on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

In celebration of his album’s success, Wilson has announced a hometown headline show at Nashville’s EXIT/IN on January 19, which has already sold out, further testament to the profound impact of his music on listeners worldwide.