Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi complete ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024 line-up

Former ‘Coronation Street’ actor Ryan Thomas and ‘Emmerdale’ star Roxy Shahidi are the final two celebs confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024.

The contestants for the new series have been revealed slowly over the past couple of weeks and as always there’s someone for everyone in there. It’s now time to start speculating who you think the celebs will be paired with ahead of the official unveiling of the pairings.

Thomas and Shahidi are the eleventh and twelfth celebrities to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, TV personality Miles Nazaire, ‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb, comedian Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood and radio personality Adele Roberts.

‘Dancing On Ice’ returns to ITV and ITV in 2024. The exact time and date hasn’t been confirmed yet but as soon as we have it confirmed, we’ll let you know!