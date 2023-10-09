HomeTVRyan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi complete 'Dancing on Ice' 2024 line-up
Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi
Credit: ITV

Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi complete ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024 line-up

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Former ‘Coronation Street’ actor Ryan Thomas and ‘Emmerdale’ star Roxy Shahidi are the final two celebs confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024.

The contestants for the new series have been revealed slowly over the past couple of weeks and as always there’s someone for everyone in there. It’s now time to start speculating who you think the celebs will be paired with ahead of the official unveiling of the pairings.

Thomas and Shahidi are the eleventh and twelfth celebrities to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBEactress Claire Sweeneyactress and singer Hannah SpearrittWest End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBETV personality Miles Nazaire‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webbcomedian Lou Sandersactor Ricky Norwood and radio personality Adele Roberts.

‘Dancing On Ice’ returns to ITV and ITV in 2024. The exact time and date hasn’t been confirmed yet but as soon as we have it confirmed, we’ll let you know!

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
Nikita Kanda becomes second celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy