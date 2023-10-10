‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 week 4 songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues this weekend with the remaining 13 couples doing battle in the ballroom once again.

Last weekend saw Nikita Kanda and her partner Gorka Marquez eliminated from the competition during Movie Week. Bobby Brazier is fast emerging as one of the favourites to win the series after shaking his hips like Mick Jagger during his crowd-pleasing samba.

The result was a surprise but on the competition must go as we approach week 4. Ahead of the weekend’s live show, the details of the songs and dances for each couple have been revealed.

Find out what your favourite couple is dancing and to what below:

Adam and Luba: Waltz to ‘I Wonder Why’ by Curtis Stigers

Amanda and Giovanni: Foxtrot to ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac

Annabel and Johannes: Jive to ‘Feel It Still’ by Portugal. The Man

Angela R and Kai: Rumba to ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’ by Conchita Wurst

Angela S and Carlos: Viennese Waltz to ‘You Are The Reason’ by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis

Bobby and Dianne: Tango to ‘Fashion’ by David Bowie

Eddie and Karen: American Smooth to ‘Sex Bomb’ by Tom Jones

Ellie and Vito: Samba to ‘Copacabana’ by Barry Manilow

Jody and Jowita: Salsa to ‘Samba de Janeiro’ by Bellini

Krishnan and Lauren: Paso Doble to ‘By The Way’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Layton and Nikita: Cha Cha to ‘Million Dollar Bill’ by Whitney Houston

Nigel and Katya: Salsa to ‘Suavemente’ by Elvis Crespo

Zara and Graziano: Viennese Waltz to ‘You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me’ by Brenda Lee

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One. Another couple will be leaving the competition during Sunday night’s results show.