21 Savage
Credit: Provided by Live Nation

21 Savage to make UK live debut with London O2 Arena show in November

21 Savage will make his UK live debut with a headline show at The O2 in London next month.

The Grammy-nominated British-born Atlanta-based rapper will perform on Thursday 30th November 2023. He announced the news by sharing a special homecoming Instagram post on Friday evening, soundtracked by Skylar Grey’s ‘Coming Home’ whilst declaring and teasing the exciting news to his fans with his comment ‘London, I’m coming home.’ 

Now a permanent US resident and free to travel internationally, 21 Savage made a triumphant first international performance on Saturday evening (7th October) in Toronto, joining Drake on stage at his highly anticipated ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour stop giving fans a taste of what’s to come overseas in the UK next month.

The show’s presales will start Wednesday 11th October, at 9am, with general on-sale following Friday 13th October, at 9am local time via LiveNation.co.uk

21 Savage, UK Tour Date:

Thursday 30th November                            London, United Kingdom                           The O2

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
