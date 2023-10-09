Judas Priest to release new album ‘Invincible Shield’ in 2024

Judas Priest has announced the release of new studio album ‘Invincible Shield’ on 8th March 2024, via Columbia Records.

The album’s first single, ‘Panic Attack’, will be released this Friday (13th October). The news follows the band’s headline performance at California’s PowerTrip Festival and the new album can be pre-ordered now. Watch the album trailer below:

PowerTrip Festival, which took place over the weekend, brought together the biggest names in metal for a sold-out extravaganza. The lineup included heavyweights like Metallica, Iron Maiden, and AC/DC, all sharing the stage with the mighty Judas Priest. The announcement during their set, witnessed by over 200,000 fans, sent shockwaves of excitement rippling through their devoted global following.

Judas Priest is gearing up for a world tour in 2024, and the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on 11th March, with a grand finale at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on 21st March.

Over the course of the past five decades, Judas Priest has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s largest stadiums. Alongside their evolving music and legendary live performances, they’ve cultivated a unique identity that has not only defined the band but also influenced countless generations of metal acts worldwide. Their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 marked a significant milestone in their storied career.