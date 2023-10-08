‘The Others’ 4K UHD Blu-ray review

Alejandro Amenábar’s splendidly old-fashioned chiller has been given a vibrant 4K UHD restoration, released in the UK by StudioCanal, and Criterion in the US. Set almost entirely in the dark of an isolated mansion, the 4K makeover brings impressive depth and clarity to the image, highlighting the cinematography by Javier Aguirresarobe and the terrific, gothic production design by Benjamín Fernández.

The film is set in 1945, but intentionally feels more like a classic turn of the century ghost story. Nicole Kidman is Grace, the tightly wound, pious mother of two young photosensitive children, who must be kept in perpetual darkness. As she waits for news of her husband who has been fighting in the war, Grace becomes increasingly consumed by paranoia and fear, as her daughter Anne tries to convince her that they aren’t alone in the house.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of ‘The Changeling’ and ‘The Innocents’ and of course classic Spanish supernatural horror, Amenábar uses every trick in the book to build the creeping suspense and oppressive atmosphere of the film. From the mist-shrouded gothic mansion, full of shadows, candlelight, and creaking floors, to the pale-faced children, enigmatic serving staff, and things going bump in the night.

Coming right in the middle of Nicole Kidman’s mid-career transition into a critically-acclaimed and award-winning leading lady, ‘The Others’ showcases her at her very best. Haunted by loneliness, and consumed with the obsessive upkeep of the household in order to keep her children safe, her performance as Grace is utterly captivating, and carries the film with her commanding presence.

Credit: StudioCanal UK

Elsewhere in the cast, Fionnula Flanagan, Eric Sykes, and Elaine Cassidy are excellent as the household staff, shuffling around in the darkness, and evidently more aware of what is going on than poor Grace. The two child actors, Alakina Mann and James Bentley skirt perilously close to annoying, but it works tremendously for the film, and adds another layer of stress and anxiety for Grace to endure.

By contemporary standards, it’s not going to scare the life out of you or have you jumping out of your skin, but it remains a satisfying and spooky little spine tingler. And like all good ghost stories, it’s more than a little sad. The charm of ‘The Others’ isn’t in the horror, but in the craft, the storytelling, the terrific performances, the chilly atmosphere, the visual style, and its subversive take on genre conventions. Brilliantly remastered, this is well worth the upgrade.

This release comes with two brand new special features. The first is ‘A Look Back at The Others’, which is a series of new in-depth interviews about the development and production of the film, featuring Amenábar, producer Fernando Bovaira, and stars Nicole Kidman and Christopher Ecclestone. The next is ‘The Music of The Others’ with Amenábar discussing the score.

The rest of the special features have been ported over from previous versions, and include a 20-minute making of programme from 2001, a short piece on the visual effects, a clip about the disease the children suffer from, some behind the scenes footage of the director at work, a selection of stills, and the theatrical trailer.

Credit: StudioCanal UK

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Ecclestone, Elaine Cassidy, Eric Sykes, Alakina Mann, James Bentley Director: Alejandro Amenábar Writer: Alejandro Amenábar Released By: StudioCanal UK Certificate: 12 Duration: 104 mins Release Date: 2nd October 2023