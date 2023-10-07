Walter Presents: ‘Carmen Curlers’ coming to Channel 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing Danish drama ‘Carmen Curlers’ to Channel 4 and C4 Streaming this month.

Created by Mette Heeno and starring Maria Rossing, Mie Andreasen and Christian Rank, the eight-part series is inspired by a true story.

This award-winning fashion-focused warm series is inspired by the real trailblazing electric hair curlers invention, which revolutionised women’s style in Denmark before conquering global fashion in the 1960s. In Carmen Curlers, wiz entrepreneur Axel stumbles upon an invention with the potential to provide women with a quick, easy and cheap way to get curly hair in just 10 minutes instead of spending hours at the hair salon.

In a time when the booming economy and the growing consumption of domestic products liberated housewives country-wide, Axel decides to recruit women from neighbouring farms to join his work force and make his product a roaring success. For most of the women, working at Carmen Curlers becomes their new identity, encouraging them to embrace who they are and decide who they want to be. This series is beautifully shot and tells an uplifting story with empowered women at the forefront.

The award-winning writer of Walter Presents: ‘Snow Angels’, Heeno, applies her captivating style to an upbeat context.

Walter Presents: ‘Carmen Curlers’ is will launch on Channel 4 on 12th October 2023 at 12:15am. The full boxset is available on C4 Streaming now.